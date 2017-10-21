Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the statement made by Femi Adesina, that Nigerians did not trust the past administration hence the many protests during their leadership.

According to Adesina, Jonathan’s administration was filled with corruption which led to a protest against the hike in fuel, but the same people have been silent at Buhari because they can see change and transparency.

But in a swift reaction to the statement, Pastor Reno Omokri slammed Adesina, saying people couldn’t speak up against Buhari’s atrocities because he is a dictator who could kill them just as he allegedly did to Shiite members on 15th December, 2015.

“First of all, it was not Nigerians that rose up again the Jonathan administration when that government increased the price of petrol on January 1, 2012.

“It was actually members of the All Progressive Congress who sponsored the protests,” Omokri said.

“Nigerians have not so soon forgotten how chieftains of the opposition party went to the Gani Fawehinmi freedom park, Ojota, Lagos, where they attracted crowds by inviting top musicians to perform and giving out free food and drinks.

“If anyone cares to Google the pictures of that event, they will see pictures of people who are currently on president Buhari’s media team directing protesters at that event.

“On December 15, 2015, the Nigerian army, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s command, killed 347 unarmed Shi’ite men, women, children and infants and buried them in a mass grave as revealed by the panel of inquiry instituted by the Kaduna state government.

“The excuse given by the military for this massacre was that the Shi’ites had blocked a road during one of their procession and this allegedly affected a trip by the chief of army staff.

“After killing his followers and destroying their place of worship, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the spiritual leader of the Nigerian Shi’ite community, was illegally and unconstitutionally detained and has not been seen or heard of in public since December 15, 2015.

“So when the Buhari administration increased the pump price of petrol, Nigerians wisely reasoned that if the Buhari administration can kill 347 unarmed Shi’ite men, women, children and infants for blocking a road, it would be suicidal to give them an opportunity to do the same thing to them on a wider scale.

“So, Femi should spare us his propaganda and accept the truth that he is the mouthpiece of a murderous regime sustained by propaganda and surviving on corruption,”‎ he added.

