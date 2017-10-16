The Presidential aide on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has reacted to statements made by former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, in which she said Femi Adesina worsened the feelings of dissatisfaction towards Buhari’s request for the World Bank to focus on the North-East.

She had said that Adesina’s ‘indecorous’ press statement had only worsened an already fractious debate after the latter had said that the President’s intentions had been twisted.

According to the Punch whom Adesina spoke to exclusively, he refused to be drawn into making a statement saying; “I don’t respond to wailing wailers in their private capacities,”

