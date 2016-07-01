Femi Fani-Kayode: A Bigot In Jail, By Usama Dandare - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

“God willing am in custody of EFCC, but to me is a great time to communicate with God just the way Paul and other brethren did in their days. I am here not only because my party gave me money to campaign for them like every other politician even in APC. But if it might interest you to know,what is going on is the persecution of Christians. Before i forget,this message should be taken to apostle Johnson Suleman the founder of OMEGA fire ministry. I had a revelation that they are planing to attack him. Because he is one of the major voice crying out for justice in the body of Christ. The Muslims are out to persecute the Christians.” ~ Femi Fani-Kayode

The speed with which Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) manufactured his latest hypocrisy admonishing Nigerian Christians to take up arms against their Muslim brothers in retaliation of the ongoing persecution and assault against Christians and Christianity – as Femi Fani-Kayode concocted from his prison cell – by the current incorruptible regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has absolutely left all well meaning spectators (I inclusive) in deep amusement. This latest hypocrisy perhaps prompted the penning down of this piece, with an intent to find answers to these fundamental questions: why is FFK all out to brainwash and incite our Christian brothers against Nigerian Muslims? Does he have some interior motives in marrying his ongoing corruption trial with his religious belief?

First, Femi Fani-Kayode, was accused of diverting campaign funds when he was the spokesman for the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, and got arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Monday, May 9, 2016, after undergoing interrogations at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja. Since then, he has been in detention at EFCC detention facility. Until earlier this week when he was arraigned before an Abuja high court on a 17-count charge of corruption and money laundering to the tune of N4.7 billion, alongside Mrs. Nenadi Usman and others, they were all remanded in prison pending a court hearing of their bail application later today. FFK is alleged to have took part in the illegal withdrawal of N2.5billion directly from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and disbursed to chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Goodluck Support Group (GSG), where the don allocated to himself a whopping sum of N840 million, while the remaining funds was used in blackmailing opposition politicians and sponsoring hate speeches with the intent of dividing Nigerians along ethno-religious lines through some hate media channels.

News coming out from Kuje central prison disclose that FFK has Metamorphosed into a self acclaimed pastor overnight and had commenced parading himself as a holy man of God, to an extent of liking himself to Paul (who unarguably equals no other human figure in the Bible that demonstrated more humility while sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ) and other biblical brethrens whom suffered monumental persecution while preaching Christianity during their days. He wakes fellow prisoners up every morning with worship and praise songs and subjects them daily to intense prayer sessions by the hour, and also going round the prison cells vowing fellow inmates that he will intervene in their favour and start strategic public relations efforts in their interest to repair their badly damaged reputation. What a comedy!

Well, it isn’t a surprise in anyway to see FFK shelving his true colours and disguise as a man of God to score some cheap political points. It’s only habitual of a man who always changes colour when it serves his purpose, and change identity to go in line with his hypocritical way of life. However, what is surprising and perhaps more alarming is his latest venomous vulgar liking his ongoing corruption trial to a crusade against Christians and Christianity to pave way for President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of Islamizing Nigeria. Lest I forget, this is a man who just yesterday was part of the political oppurtunists that committed a monumental rape on our national treasury, plundered the nation’s wealth, and even headed the campaign for the re-election of the most dangerously and recklessly corrupt administration in the history of man. Yet, the same man is now shamelessly trying to play religious cards in a bid to cover up his daylight robbery on our hard earned resources.

After taken part in stealing all the savings in our nation’s coffers, FFK is now hell-bent on creating confusion and mixing religion with the ongoing degoatification process in an attempt to instigate religious violence, when it’s glaring that his trial has nothing to do with religion. Yes, several Christians were arrested and currently on trial as we speak, likewise several Muslims are also facing the same retributions. If as long as you want me to believe that the ongoing anti-corruption crusade embarked upon by the government of today is religiously motivated, then you must without any delay tell whether Col. Sambo Dasuki is an Anglican or a Catholic. Which church did Murtala Nyako attended last Sunday? Which church did the likes of Sule Lamido, Mal Ibrahim Shekarau, Bello Halliru Gwandu, Col. Ja’afaru Isa, and Attahiru Bafarawa to mention just a few converted to Christianity?

Ironically, Femi Fan-Kayode presents the sharp, narrow shadow of an irresponsible and drunk religious bigot. Religious intolerance is an unfortunate trend which Nigerians have turned into a socio-political culture adopted in their day-to-day activities. And with the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode’s hypocrisy, religiously laced writings having the tendency of inciting Nigerians to turn against one another, the citizenry are therefore distracted from focusing on allegations of corruption and financial misappropriation against the thieving elites. Thus, transferring individual culpabilities into communal or religious liabilities. With his tales of hate, enmity and sheer hypocrisy against Muslims and Islam, FFK could easily pass through ISIS recruitment test – who are all out to destroy Islam. I am very optimistic he can easily build an illustrious and fruitful career in helping the enemies of Islam (ISIS and Boko Haram) to cleanse the entire Muslim population.

Instead of FFK to answer his corruption charges and do exactly what the holy bible instructed, he’s here lashing out at imaginary foes in continuation of the idiotic and irresponsible tradition of his late father – overheating the polity. Since FFK is claiming to be a good Christian, though I wonder which born again Christian will have children out of wedlock, this is what the holy Bible says to him and his likes: In Leviticus chapter 6:2-7, God said to Moses: “When a person sins and commits a trespass against the Lord by deceiving his fellow citizen in regard to something held in trust, or a pledge, or something stolen, or by extorting something from his fellow citizen, (6:3) or has found something lost and denies it and swears falsely concerning any one of the things that someone might do to sin – (6:4) when it happens that he sins and he is found guilty, then he must return whatever he had stolen, or whatever he had extorted, or the thing that he had held in trust, or the lost thing that he had found, (6:5) or anything about which he swears falsely. He must restore it in full and add one fifth to it; he must give it back to its rightful owner. (6:6) Then he must bring his guilt offering to the Lord, a flawless ram from the flock, convertible into silver shekels, for a guilt offering to the priest. (6:7) So the priest will make atonement on his behalf before the Lord and he will be forgiven for whatever he has done to become guilty.”

So, FFK should shut his tap running mouth up and do the needful, the earlier he stop viewing everything about Nigeria from the prism of ethnicity and religion, the better for the rest of us. His bigotry and religious hypocrisy have no place in the collective psyche of Nigerians unless the gullible few, nor a solution to regain his freedom. What Femi Fani-Kayode and his likes need to understand here is that the ongoing anti-corruption crusade is just starting and no amount of pressure, hypocrisy, threats or intimidation can stop Nigeria’s readiness to fight and conquer corruption and its siblings no matter how and when. Fani-Kayode has only succeeded in substantiated the fact that he is an unrepentant bigot, a war monger displaying his unrefined and undiluted mediocre and religious stupidity. He should for his own good face his trial with evidences and facts if any, and stop contaminating our atmosphere with hate and vulgarity. He should also be ashame of himself for doing what God disliked with passion – stealing – being him the good Christian he claimed, if only he knows anything called shame, but if he doesn’t, Christianity and the entire Christian world are collectively ashame on his behalf.

Usama Dandare is a social commentator, he writes from Sokoto. Contact him via osadaby@yahoo.com or on twitter @osadaby.

