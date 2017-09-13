Former Director General of the Goodluck Jonathan campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode has penned an emotional letter to the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is currently ongoing a harrowing ordeal in the hands of Nigerian security agencies.

In the letter, Fani-Kayode noted that the alleged invasion of Kanu’s home was meant to silence the chief agitator, but that those who reportedly planned it do not understand that it would only increase the crisis.

Read the full letter here:

A WORD TO NNAMDI To the Lion of the East, my friend, and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I have the following to say. They attacked your home and raided your community with their soldiers. They sought to crush your body, spirit, and soul, to break you and to kill the gallant and fighting spirit of your people.

They forgot that the application and unleashing of fire cannot put out fire: it only adds to the rage of the inferno and causes it to spread and develop into a massive and uncontrollable conflagration which will ultimately consume the entire nation.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment