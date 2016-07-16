 Femi Fani-Kayode Returns To Social Media After 67 Days In Detention - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Femi Fani-Kayode Returns To Social Media After 67 Days In Detention

Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who has been in anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s custody for over two months took to his social media page to anounce his return, following the perfection of his bail condition.

Recall that Fani-Kayode was arrested and subsequently detained by the EFCC in connection with an ongoing case probing into the former president Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign funding.

Femi Fani Kayode wrote: “Free last: thanks be to God. 67 days in detention but still standing strong. The struggle continues. Thanks for the prayers and support”.

He further shared a photo of his son and another with his wife which he captioned “Finally back home. Thanks be to God”.

See photos below

ffk 2

ffk1

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

