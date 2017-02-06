FERMA begins asphalt-laying on Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on Monday began laying of asphalt on IBB Boulevard, popularly called the Third

Mainland Bridge in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondents who visited the bridge observed FERMA workmen spreading asphalt on the Obalende/CMS bound carriageway while various trucks loaded with construction materials lined up in front of a roller-paving machine.

FERMA had in January removed asphalt from some critical portions on the bridge, preparatory to the commencement of repair works.

Mr Tayo Awodun, the engineer supervising the project, told NAN that FERMA was mindful of the high traffic volume on the axis and had devised a way that would ease the situation while working.

“The only problem on the bridge is the high traffic volume but we are managing it.

“We are working on Lagos in-bound carriageway now because the traffic is higher on the out-bound lanes because of those returning home from work”.

He said work would continue on both carriageways on rotational basis late into the night.

This is a bid to complete the whole work in a record time, adding with minimal inconvenience as possible to road users, Awodun said. (NAN)

