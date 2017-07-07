 FFK Mocks 'Missing' Buhari as G-20 Summit Holds - The Herald Nigeria

FFK Mocks ‘Missing’ Buhari as G-20 Summit Holds

Femi Fani-Kayode, has bashed President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinabajo for failing to attend the G-20 Summit.

 

The former Minister of Aviation, took to his twitter handle to mock the duo, saying  that Presidents from other African countries were present.

 

 

“G20 meets. President of Senegal, Ivory Coast and S.Africa are there. Nigeria’s Pres. has gone missing and her Acting Pres. was not invited!” Fan-Kayode tweeted.

 

The G-20 Summit is a meeting of world leaders from the top 20 countries regarded as the most successful and emerging economic countries.

 

The present one is holding in Hamburg, Germany.

