FG affirms commitment to implementation of minimum wage

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja affirmed its commitment to the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment said this in his office when he received the Secretary General of the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC), Mrs Sharan Burrow.

Ngige said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was committed to the enhancement of the welfare of Nigerian workforce by ensuring that employers of labour at all levels comply with the Minimum Wage Act.

“Minimum wage is good, we are already working on it. We have a technical working committee in place.

“The current administration is poised to ensure that employers at all levels comply with this law by ensuring that everybody is carried along through the composition of an all inclusive committee, ‘’he said.

He said that although the current economic situation presented a daunting challenge the country had managed to mitigate its impact by reducing over dependence on oil production.

He said that the country had decided to venture into agriculture and solid minerals among others.

“We have managed to survive this difficult time and learn our lesson by diversifying our economy into agriculture and reduced our over dependence on importation.

“We are now 80 per cent self-reliant in rice production and other staple foods.” the minister said.

Ngige said the Federal Government of Nigeria would continue to support the efforts of the International Labour Organization to combat slave labour in Qatar.

`He added that you can count on our support in the fight against slave labour.

“My Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have addressed this matter leading to the proposed agreement between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Qatar.

“But that agreement has been put on hold in view of the wide report of unfair and slave labour practice in the country,” he said.

Ngige also told the Secretary General of ITUC, that Nigeria had requested the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to upgrade its Country office.

Earlier in her remarks, ITUC, Secretary General commended the Federal Government for the promotion of decent work, while requesting the support of the government in its fight against slave labour in Qatar.

“Nigeria has always been a strong partner in defence of decent work and we need your support in this fight against slave labour.

“The government of Qatar runs a system where the workers right are determined by the employers and not by the government even in the issues of minimum wage.

“We need your help to protect Nigerians in Qatar,” Burrow said.(NAN)

