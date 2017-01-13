FG approves N14.4bn contract for early works on the 2nd Niger bridge - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Federal Government has awarded the contract for additional early works on the Second Niger Bridge linking Delta and Anambra States in the South- South and South- East zones respectively. The Contractor handling the project is Messrs Julius (Nig.) Ltd. at a total cost of N14,446,010,416.16K (Fourteen billion, four hundred and forty-six million, ten thousand, four hundred and sixteen naira, sixteen kobo).

The existing Niger Bridge which was commissioned on January 4th 1966 is said to be severely over-stressed and its continued serviceability cannot be assured. In a related development, the Federal Government has also awarded a contract for emergency repairs of Tamburawa Bridge along Kano- Kaduna Dual Carriageway in Kano State to Messrs. Borini Prono & Co. (Nig.) Ltd.

The cost of the project is N1, 898,456,175.00K (One billion, eight hundred and ninety-eight million, four hundred and fifty-six thousand, and one hundred and seventy-five naira) with a twelve-month completion period. The scope of works for the emergency repairs involves the use of rock-filled gabion protection with reno mattresses, fitters and embankment protection to the abutments.

This intervention is premised on the public outcry and concern earlier expressed by the Executive Governor of Kano State over the scouring around the piles and exposure of substructures of the said bridge and subsequent integrity test carried out by engineers from the Ministry.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment