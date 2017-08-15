 FG to auction N135bn bonds August 23 – DMO

FG to auction N135bn bonds August 23 – DMO

The Federal Government has offered for subscription by auction, N135 billion bonds in its Aug. 23 auction, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The offering circular obtained from the DMO’s website on Tuesday in Abuja indicated that it would sell N35 billion of a bond, to mature in July, 2021, at 14.50 per cent.

It would also sell N50 billion at 16.28 per cent to mature in March 2027, while another N50 billion of paper would be sold at 16.24 per cent, to mature in April 2037.

All the bonds on offer are reopening of previous issues, the circular said.

 

 

Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market.

It also created a benchmark for corporate issuance to fund its budget deficit. (NAN)

FOF/AIB/MZA

===========

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar