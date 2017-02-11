FG is committed to development of Niger-Delta region – Minister

The Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Mr Usani Usani, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to develop the Niger Delta region.

Usani restated this at a stakeholders’ meeting to mark the visit of the Acting President Yemi Osibanjo to Bayelsa on Friday

Osinbajo resumed his his peace talk for sustainable development on Friday.

The minister assured that the government was committed to build projects that would impact positively on the region.

“The Federal share in the pains of the Niger-Delta; we have embarked on this journey to harness the issues of peace and stability and other developmental challenges.

“I must assure you of the Federal Government’s desire for development for the people.”

On the issue of the East-West Road, “we have the desire to complete it for the betterment of the region”.

He, however, stressed the need for collaboration with the Federal Government, adding that Bayelsa and the South-South region were critical to the nation.

Also, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, charged the youths in the zone to embrace agriculture for development.

According to Lokpobiri, agriculture is a profitable business than oil and gas.

He also appealed to the people of Bayelsa to shun the acts of criminality.

“It is necessary for us to begin to invest in agriculture. It is key for reviving the Nigerian economy.

“It has been a good business in many parts of the world, I urge my people to also invest in aquaculture. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment