FG distributes 12,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers to farmers in Kaduna

The Federal Government on Wednesday inaugurated the distribution of 12, 000 metric tonnes of assorted fertilisers for 2016/2017 dry season rice farmers in Kaduna state.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the programme was launched under the Growth Enhancement Support (GES) Scheme of the government.

The minister, represented by the North West Regional Director in the ministry, Mr Aderemi Abioye, said that the event was part of government’s efforts to ensure food security in the country.

Ogbeh said that no fewer than 61,000 rice farmers would benefit from both the organic and inorganic components of the fertilisers at a subsidised rate of 50 percent.

He said the programme and other similar efforts in the agriculture sector were geared towards successful diversification of the nation’s economy through value-chain programmes for the benefit of the farmers.

The minister appealed to the beneficiaries to utilize the inputs comprising fertilisers and high yield rice seeds to ensure increased production during the season.

Ogbeh assured the farmers of Federal government support in the provision of necessary inputs for more production in all crops across the country.

In his remarks, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai said the occasion marked a significant event of the APC-led administration for the actualization of food security for the teeming population of Nigeria and Kaduna State in particular.

The governor said that the programme would be targeting three important value chains including Rice, Maize and Wheat Value Chains.

He said that 8,520 metric tonnes of inorganic fertilisers and 3,060 metric tonnes of organic fertiliser had been earmarked for distribution to 38 redemption centres.

El-Rufai announced that 61,200 farmers in the state were targeted in the 2016/2017 GES dry season farming.

“Depending on the value chain, each farmer will receive a package of subsidized inputs which will include NPK, Urea and Organic fertilizers, improved Seeds and micro-nutrients.

“Apart from seeds, which attract a subsidy of 75 per cent, other inputs are subsidized by 50 per cent by the Federal Government,” he said.

El-Rufai said that in spite of the current economic recession, the Federal government was making effort to diversify the Nigerian economy through massive support for increased food production and exports.

He appealed to farmers in the state to ensure maximum participation and utilization of the available subsidized farm inputs for increased crop production and improved livelihood.

The governor, however, expressed regret over the series of clashes between pastoralists and farmers, especially in Southern Kaduna.

“Government is currently employing every available strategy possible towards resolving all related conflicts with a view to ensuring safety of lives and property with increased agricultural activities and food security.

“I wish to enjoin everyone to propagate peaceful co-existence, the bedrock to meaningful growth and development of any society,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the 61,000 rice farmers would receive eight bags of assorted fertilisers and other agriculture inputs from the federal government under the GES programme. (NAN)

