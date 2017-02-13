FG inaugurates negotiation team on ASUU’s demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday said the Federal Government had inaugurated the negotiation team set up to look into its demand.

The National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that with the inauguration, all issues bordering on the welfare of members of the union would be appropriately addressed.

“As I speak to you now, the negotiation team is being inaugurated today in Abuja.

“Members of the team include representatives of the Federal Government, ASUU, other staff unions in the universities, the Polytechnics and Colleges of Education,’’ Ogunyemi said.

According to him, the union expects that members of the team will come to the negotiating table with open minds.

The unionist noted that with the inauguration, the team would speedily identify and provide the much needed solutions toward moving the tertiary education system forward.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the team to proffer lasting solution to the “decadence” in the university system and reposition it to for global reckoning.

ASUU on Nov. 16, 2016 embarked on a one-week warning strike to protest government’s failure in implementing the 2009 agreement.

The union also cited non-implementation of the 2013 MoU between the parties and what it described as “gross under funding’’ of the university system in the country. (NAN)

