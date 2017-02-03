FG introduces security reforms at MMA — FAAN

The Federal Government will introduce major security reforms at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA), Lagos, to improve airline operations, an aviation official said in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr Jeremiah Auta, the Airport Manager, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at MMA, who announced plan, said the effort was to make passenger experience more exciting in line with world standards.

Auta spoke at Murtala Muhammed Airport Stakeholders’ Forum, organised by FAAN and attended by Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and aviation ground handling companies.

Auta said arrival experience was getting better with the newly installed conveyor belts at the airport and promised that the facility would be replicated at the departure section.

He said more equipment were being bought to automate processes and reduce human contact at the airport.

“Contractors are presently installing new cooling infrastructure and the central ‘’chillers’’ will also be revived,” he said.

Auta called for the streamlining of security agencies at Nigerian airports in line with global best practices.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Mr Saleh Dunoma, said the vision of the Federal Government was to make MMA a regional hub in West Africa and called for the collaboration of all to achieve the goal.

“On the part of government, we are presently investing in the area of infrastructure development, recruiting and training of manpower, safety equipment, just to mention.

“All of these are to ensure that the safety, security and comfort of air travellers and other airport users are not compromised at our airports at all times in consonance with our vision.

“I, therefore, implore you all to continue to invest and partner with us in our quest toward developing our facilities and improving on our operations and service delivery in line with international best practices,” he said.

Dunoma, represented by the Director, Legal Services, FAAN, Mrs Ngozi Jipreze, urged stakeholders to strive harder to consolidate the achievements recorded in 2016. (NAN)

WAC/ASO/AK/JCE

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment