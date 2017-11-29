FG: National Theatre and other asset to be sold to finance 2018-2020 Budget

The Federal Government has concluded plans to sell some National assets such as Tafewa Balewa Square, National Arts Theatre and some other selected power plants to enable it to fund the 2018-2020 Budget.

Debates have been ongoing in the past week over plans by the Federal Government to finalise on the sales and the Director General of Budget Office, Ben Akabueze has confirmed the reports.

He disclosed that some of the non-core assets from the mines and steel sector like houses and estates are part of items to be sold for the purpose of financing the budgets.

Dr Akabuexze was at the House of Representatives Joint Committees on 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework /Fiscal Strategy Paper, MTEF/FSP, on Monday, November 27th, to deliberate on the matter.

Akabueze added that proceeds from the privatisation of the assets would be used to finance the budget deficit of N2.005 trillion, much of which will be financed through domestic and foreign borrowings.

