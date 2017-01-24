FG Orders Probe Of Big Brother Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Federal Government has indicated its interest in the Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show following the decision by the organisers to shoot the show in South Africa.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in reaction to the move by the show’s organisers has directed the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC to investigate the development.

This was made known in a statement issued in Abuja today as the Federal Government mandated the NBC to investigate whether Multi-Choice’s shooting of the show in South Africa is a breach of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way.

It further tasked the NBC to investigate possible case of deceit as the viewers were never informed that the show would be shot outside the country.

Lai Mohammed said: “As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action.”

He further noted that concerned Nigerians have bombarded his office with calls issuing complaints regarding the show and the decision of the organisers to shoot it outside the country.

