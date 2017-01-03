FG to spend N929m on contraceptives in 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Federal Government plans to spend N915m on counterpart funding for the procurement of contraceptive commodities this year.

The budget for the national distribution of the commodities is also included in the allocation.

The sum is part of the total sum of N31.bn allocated to the Federal Ministry of Health in the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly.

According to the details of the document, the huge sum will be spent on contraceptives based on what government called 2016 forecast.

Contraceptives are birth control devices or devices intended to prevent conception.

The sum is different from another N12.3m allocated for what the government called the “last mile distribution of contraceptive commodities.”

Another N1.8m is allocated for the training of community health extension workers on long acting reversible contraceptives.

According to the details, the government will also spend N1.2bn on contribution and counterpart funding for UNICEF for the procurement of RUTF; and N9m will be spent as support for states in the development of implementation plan for the Nigerian Family Planning Blueprint.

The government will also spend N1.5bn on the placement of 100,000 on HIV treatment and management.

The takeoff of the Tobacco Control Unit as stipulated in the National Tobacco Control Act will also gulp N12.5m.

