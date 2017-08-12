FG vows to re-position Civil Service for greater service delivery – Osinbajo

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will do everything possible to reposition the civil service for effective and efficient delivery of services to Nigerians.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the 2017 Nigeria Civil Service Week Dinner and Award Night held at the old Presidential Banquet, Abuja, on Friday night.

The acting President, who was represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Bello, noted that nation’s civil servants had worked against all odds to drive government’s agenda in its efforts to meet the needs of Nigerians.

He, therefore, challenged them to continue to work hard so as to achieve meaningful results in the implementation of the agenda of the Federal Government aimed at uplifting the quality of life of all citizens.

“It should be our collective resolve to go all out in hard work to implement the agenda of this administration.

“This is centred on stabilising the micrographic environment, achieving agriculture and food security, ensuring energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, improving transportation infrastructure, driving industrialisation with focus on SMEs and promoting the informal markets with particular attention to production and consumption of made in Nigeria goods and services,’’ he said.

The acting President stated that the government was also committed to the promotion of local industries, stimulating national economic growth and creating better environment for business to thrive in line with its economic diversification policy.

He said: “The Executive Orders that were issued recently is a further attestation to this and they are meant to drive the Made in Nigeria Initiative with a view to increasing the demand for locally manufactured goods and services.

“The support of government for local content in public procurement will further strengthen the naira, create jobs and expand the country’s entrepreneur capacity leading to greater competitions among local manufacturers and service providers.

“This we believe will drive down costs, improve quality and enhance ease of doing business in our dear country.

“All these will not be achieved without a confident and motivated workforce to run with the agenda of this administration.’’

He, therefore, stressed the need for all the civil servants to embrace the new culture of anti-corruption, transparency and accountability in the discharge of their respective duties.

“Your position as civil servants is therefore very, very important considering that you are the representation of government and as such government will be judged by your actions or inactions,’’ he added.

The acting President commended the organisers of the annual event especially the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, adding that such events served as morale booster to workers.

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, noted with delight the efforts of the Buhari administration to reposition the civil service for effective service delivery.

She stated that the office of the Head of Service was committed to building a new federal civil service that would be all inclusive with utmost consideration for welfare and career development for all civil servants.

“Consequently, our goals is to achieve the following; a new efficient civil service producing the maximum possible output with the minimum amount of input or resources provided by the government.

“An incorruptible civil service that cannot be converted for bribe but to be an epitome of integrity.

“Creation of a well-trained and motivated professional workforce that is posed to provide world-class service.

“A public service that is citizen-centred with the mind-set that Nigerian citizens have the right to service and to be treated equally and fairly by their government, and to expect transparency in the process and hold the public servants accountable for government’s performance.’’

Oyo-Ita, however, stressed the need for collective support and cooperation of all civil servants, the Permanent Secretaries and all stakeholders to achieve this vision.

“We must continue to collaborate and work as a team to achieve government’s set goals and objectives.’’. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment