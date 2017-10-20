Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the present administration would complete the second Niger Bridge before the end of 2019.

Osinbajo stated this on Friday in Onitsha at the official flag-off campaign of Mr Tony Nwoye, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra.

He said that N2 billion had already been paid to the contractors as mobilisation fees for the take-off of the bridge project.

Osinbajo said that all projects embarked on by the Federal Government would be completed without exception including rail and federal roads.

The Vice President said that Anambra was the first to start the Federal Government School Feeding programme, adding that the programme had successfully spread to many other states.

He called on the people in the state to support the APC candidate, whom he said would use his youthful ability to deliver on the party’s manifesto.

In his speech, the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Oyegun, said APC successfully removed a sitting president and would do same in the state come Nov. 18.

According to him, there is no alternative than for the people in the state to join the mainstream of Nigerian politics by voting Nwoye.

Earlier, the Minister of Labour and Productivity and former governor of the state, Sen. Chris Ngige, urged the people of the state to identify with the aspiration of the APC for the state.

Ngige said that the controversial N7.5 billion issue between Gov. Willie Obaino and the former governor of the state, Chief Peter Obi, was necessary for EFCC to wade into and inform Nigerians of the situation.

He said that APC was a united house and would present a united front at àll times.

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo state also appealed to the people of the state to vote Nwoye ín the upcoming Nov. 18 polls.

According to him, the fight against the much talked about “marginalisation” would become easier when two APC governors from the region work together to ensure success.

In his brief remark, former APC gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Chief George Muoghalu, described Nwoye as “God chosen among the aspirants” and called on other aspirants to work with him towards the winning of the governorship election.

Responding, Nwoye appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

He pledged that his administration would pay WAEC examination fees for indigent students and reduce school fees for all categories of students in the state.

The candidate also promised to improve on health care delivery in the state.

“The journey to Anambra State Government House has started today. Anambra people should know that our word is our bond.” (NAN)

