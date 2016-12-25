FG warns against dumping refuse in drainages

Dr Habiba Lawal, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office (EFO), has warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages.

She gave the warning at the inauguration of the Daura Township Erosion Control Project, Phase 1, in Katsina state.

She urged the people of the community to guard the project and ensure that the canal and drainages were always kept clean.

She stated that the project was initiated and funded solely by the Ecological Fund Office.

She said this was based on the need of the Daura community arising from the devastation of the internal roads network by erosion and the painful effect on the community.

She added that the handing over ceremony was intended to ensure community ownership, maintenance and sustainability of the project for the good of the community.

The Permanent Secretary was represented by Mr Mohammed Garba, the Director of Finance and Accounts in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Chairman of Daura local Government Area, Alhaji Lawal Kaita thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the project for execution by the Ecological Fund Office.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar, represented by the District Head of Daura Waje, Alhaji Auwalu Umar commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the project.

He also appealed for the extension of the intervention works to cover other erosion challenged parts of the area.

The Director of Soil Erosion and Flood Control, Engr. Felix Okeke disclosed that the project was started in December 2015, and completed in record time.

He observed that the commissioning and handover of completed projects to benefiting communities was a new initiative of the Ecological Fund Office to avert neglect and dereliction as was noticeable in the past.

NAN reports that the project was executed by Messrs CGC Nigeria ltd, while Team Work Global Associates Limited served as project consultants. (NAN)

