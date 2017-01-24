FG will deliver affordable houses to Nigerians – Udoma

Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to deliver affordable housing to Nigerians through the Integrated National Housing Plan.

He said this in a statement by Ben Goong, Acting Director in charge of Information in the ministry on Monday in Abuja.

Udoma said this when he received the Housing and Urban Development Working Team of the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) led by Mr Pemwalk Gomwalk.

Udoma said that the Federal Government had made a provision of N100 billion in the 2017 Budget.

He said that the government had set the fund aside as its contribution to the setting up of a social housing fund to boost housing delivery in the country.

The minister acknowledged that funding had been the major challenge in realising the goal of meeting the country’s housing deficit.

He, however, challenged the group to mobilise the private sector to complement government efforts in investing in the housing sector.

Earlier, Gomwalk said the group had put together its input which would be presented to the minister in the coming days for inclusion into the National Integrated Housing plan of the Federal Government.

He also told the minister that it was working hard to mobilise the private sector to team up with government to ensure that the objectives of the Integrated National Housing Plan were fully realised. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment