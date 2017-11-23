Fidelity Bank moves to support FG financial inclusion with N110m promo

Fidelity Bank Plc on Thursday said that the bank would continue to introduce financial products that would increase Nigerians savings culture in line with the Federal Government financial inclusion initiative.

Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the bank’s Executive Director, Lagos & South West, made this known at the first prize presentation of its “Get Alert in Millions Promo Reloaded’’ in Lagos.

Onyeali-Ikpe said that the bank’s major concern as a financial institution was to enhance the savings culture of Nigerians by reaching out to the unbanked with friendly products.

She said that Fidelity “Get Alert in millions promo reloaded’’ was one of such products introduced by the bank to encourage savings culture among Nigerians.

“What we are trying to do was to encourage the savings culture of Nigerians, and in this reloaded promo, N10 million grand prize will be given to a lucky winner in April 2018.

“The importance to us as a bank is the culture of savings, we don’t make so much out of this but the whole idea is that our customers learn the savings culture and this is what Nigeria needs,’’ she stated

Onyeali-Ikpe said that the bank would give out a total of N110 million in the ongoing promotion within a duration of six months, with other consolation prizes such as generators, television sets and fridges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 customers of the bank won N15 million in its “Get Alert in Million Promo Reloaded’’, while 18 customers were rewarded with consolation prizes.

NAN also reports that 11 lucky bank customers won one million naira each, while two customers went home with N2 million grand prizes.

Speaking at the second draw of the promo in Lagos, its Chief Executive, Mr John Okonkwo said the bank would reward its customers nationwide with N110 million cash and other consolation prizes.

The grand prize of N2 million was won by Mr Abdulkadir Isyaku from Benin City, Edo and Mr Miracle Kanayo from Awka, Anambra.

Those who won one million naira each were: Ezeokafor Felix and Franca Osakwe in Lagos zone; Usman Adamu and Amina Aliyu from North zone; Blessing Chika and Abimbola Yemisi from Abuja Zone, among others.

Miss Franca Osakwe, who won one million naira at the prize presentation commended the bank for touching the lives of its customers.

Osakwe said that she was overwhelmed by the bank’s kind gesture, noting that the money would improve her standard of living.

“Fidelity looked at me and felt I deserved good thing. My prayer is that good thing will follow the bank,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the prize presentation was witnessed by representatives of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and Consumers Protection Commission (CPC).

Mr Afam Ojeh, the Deputy Manager, NLRC described the bank’s selection process as one of the best in the industry.

“I have been privileged to be part of the bank’s promo process for some time now, and I must say that their promos are as transparent as it can be.

“I encourage them for a good job because they keep to their words,’’ Ojeh stated.

He added that the idea of establishing NLRC was to monitor promotions to eliminate scams in the industry as was the experience in the past. (NAN)

