 FIFA bans ex-Costa Rican soccer boss Eduardo Li for life

FIFA bans ex-Costa Rican soccer boss Eduardo Li for life

Former Costa Rican soccer federation president Eduardo Li was banned for life on Friday by FIFA’s ethics committee after he broke the global football governing body’s rules against bribery and corruption, the ethics panel said in a statement.

Li was arrested in 2015 in an international corruption probe and has since pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to racketeering and wire fraud.

He also served on the executive committee for the North and Central America and Caribbean soccer confederation, was accused of seeking and taking bribes linked to the awarding of marketing rights for FIFA World Cup qualifying games. (Reuters/NAN)
UDO/PDE
=======

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar