FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Beninoise to officiate Nigeria/Morocco encounter

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Aurore Ligan of Benin Republic as centre referee for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second round fixture involving Nigeria and Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s Falconets will lock horns with their Moroccan counterparts on Saturday in the second leg qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Ligan will be assisted by compatriots Tempa Fouti Da (Assistant Referee 1), Sonia Louis (Assistant Referee 2) and Beatrice Gouchoedou (Fourth Official).

The match commissioner is Souadatou Djallo-Kalkaba from Cameroon while Ivorian Athacou Agathe will be the referee assessor.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that the players and officials of the U-20 women national team of Morocco would arrive in Lagos in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The delegation from Morocco will then be flown to Benin City, venue of Saturday’s clash, on Wednesday evening,’’ the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the first leg match in Sale on Nov. 5 ended in a 1-1 draw, and the winners on aggregate will qualify for the final round of the African qualification series.

