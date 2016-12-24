Finally, Super Falcons Release AWCON Trophy - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) trophy which hitherto had been under ‘arrest’ has finally been released by the victorious Super Falcons.

The players seized the trophy in protest for the non-payment of their salaries and bonuses after winning the 2016 AWCON in Cameroon.

The players launched a nine-day sit-in protest at the Agura Hotel in Abuja before taking to the streets.

The AWCON trophy has however been released to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) by the players after they were each paid N11.5m ($23,650).

NFF Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi received the trophy on Thursday, December 22.

Sanusi said the trophy would be handed the trophy to the appropriate authority and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing funds to pay the team.

The Super Falcons on Saturday, December 3 beat Cameroon 1-0 in the final to win the 2016 AWCON title, their eight in total.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment