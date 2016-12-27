 Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

images65

The Lagos State Fire Service has rescued a five-year-old girl, Faith Onifade from an 80 feet deep well, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, confirmed this incident to NAN on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident happened on Boxing Day about 5.30 p.m. at No. 1, Church Street, Omiata Bus Stop, Agbeleke, Meran in Ifako-Ijaiye Council Area of the state.

“On Monday, the Boxing Day, we rescued a five-year-old female child, Faith Onifade, who fell into a deep well of about 80 feet deep; she was rescued alive with no serious injuries,” Fadipe said.

The Fire Service official advised parents to always monitor their children, especially those who reside near open wells.

He also urged the public to immediately alert the service of any emergencies. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar