First Lady, Aisha Buhari Jets Out To Be With President Buhari In UK - The Herald Nigeria

The wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, has left the country to be with her husband, Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on May 7, 2017 for medical reasons.

Aisha Buhari’s trip comes some weeks after her first visit to the President in the United Kingdom.

The First Lady’s travel was made known in a statement issued by the director of information, office of the wife of the president, Suleiman Haruna today.

According to the statement, the first lady is expected to stop over at “Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017.”

It continued: “She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 4th July, 2017.

“She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.”

Recall that report following the First Lady’s earlier trip to the UK on May 30th held that she was denied access to the president who is allegedly being stage managed by a cabal who have hijacked his administration.

The wife of the president returned to the country from her earlier visit to the president June 6th.

