First Photos from Toyosi & Wole's Dream Wedding courtesy of WED Expo - The Herald Nigeria

It was truly a Dream Wedding!

On Valentine’s Day, Toyosi & Wole, winners of WED Expo’s WED Dream Wedding tied the knot in a truly glamorous wedding ceremony. The event was nothing short of magical, with beautiful moments here and there to make their day special.

Their wedding was supported by the WED Dream Team which comprises of awesome vendors who came together to make this wedding a success.

The couple entered their wedding reception venue in style, riding in a sleek Porsche. Their cake, specially made by Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan was designed like the Eiffel Tower to match the wedding theme: FromParisWithLove17

Here are some first photos from the dream wedding:

Photo Credit: Euclase Photography @euclase_ltd & Jide Odukoya @jopstudios

