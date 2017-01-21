First Photos Of New US President, Donald Trump Inside The Oval Office - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The newly inaugurated United States President, Donald J. Trump entered the Oval Office in the White House for the first time as a United States president and he went straight to sign executive orders.

Recall that Donald Trump had won in the November 8 polls against Hilary Clinton and the results announcement had caused a stir among Americans who rejected the outcome of the polls.

Following Trump’s inauguration yesterday, another set of protesters took to the streets to reject the businessman and politician as the new United States president as they vandalized properties in protest of his swearing in.

See photos of the 45th US president in the Oval Office below:

