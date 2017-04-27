This Is My First Time In Nine Years, I Will Go Trophyless - Guardiola - The Herald Nigeria

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would end the season without a single trophy following his arrival to the English Premier League.

City who host rival, Man Utd tonight have dropped 15 points at home this season and are unlikely to finish higher than third.

“I’ve been managing for nine years and this is my first year without a trophy. Sometimes it has to happen and it happened this year,” Guardiola added.

“If I extend my career long, I’m sure there will be many years in the future it happens. But there’s also a lot of teams in Europe who are not going to win a trophy.”

City spent £175m on players last summer – the most of any Premier League team – with Manchester United second on the list after parting with around £150m.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday that spending the most money on players does not guarantee success and cited both Manchester clubs.

However, Guardiola said that Conte could not forget the Premier League leaders’ own summer spending.

“It is not just United or City and this summer it’s going to happen again,” he said.

“I agree but I think he cannot forget that all the players Chelsea have, have cost a lot of money.”

