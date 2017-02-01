 FirstBank Honoured at the Global Brands Awards - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

FirstBank Honoured at the Global Brands Awards

Nigeria’s most valuable bank brand, First Bank of Nigeria limited, has won the “Best Banking Brand, Nigeria 2016” and “Best Banking Performer, Nigeria 2016” in the Global Brands Awards. The awards are instituted to identify and recognise the significance of exceptional service delivery and reward performance with the ultimate global recognition.

According to Global Brands Magazine, the awards reflect the countless hours of time and efforts spent by FirstBank employees in achieving the vision of the company and making its customers happy.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, stated that, “the awards are a testament to FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to put customers first and at the heart of our business in line with our ‘You First’ mantra. We will always deliver the ultimate ‘gold standard’ of value and excellence”.

“Our financial services knowledge and practices lead the market in ensuring that we understand our customers and surpass their expectations as we strive for a better way of delivering first-class service and experience”, she said.

Global Brands award winners were chosen among large nominees evaluated by an external research team based on data collected from different sources including third party data providers and annual reports.

Leave a comment

Ronke

Writer. Music lover. Movie junkie. Social Media Enthusiast. Aspiring dancer. Aspiring photographer. Social Introvert

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar