Five Dead As Trailer Crushes Bus In Ojota - The Herald Nigeria

Not less than five people have been killed in a fatal accident in Ojota, Lagos.

According to eyewitness, the accident occurred after a container fell on two loaded commercial buses.

Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the agency received a distress call about the incident at 4:20am on Saturday.

He said many passengers were trapped in the bus with registration number FST 944 XR.

“The agency’s emergency response team (ERT) received a distressed call regarding an accident at Ojota bus stop on the July 8, 2017, about 4:02am. This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s ERT to the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement.

“Investigation carried out by the ERT at the scene revealed that an articulated truck with registration number AKD 663 KF conveyed 40ft container laden with plywood fell on Volkswagen commercial bus (Danfo) with registration number FST 944 XR which the passengers were trapped.

“The prompt intention by the LASEMA response unit led to the rescue of three victims who were taken to the Trauma Centre Toll Gate, while 5 dead bodies trapped in the bus were extricated and taken to Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary.”

