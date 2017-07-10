Five things you must stop doing once you wake up every morning

Life is busy.

It can seem impossible to move towards your dreams but there are things you should do to have a better morning as well as things you should avoid that could ruin your day.

If you don’t purposefully carve time out every day to progress and improve —without question, your time will get lost in the vacuum of our increasingly crowded lives. Before you know it, you’ll be old and withered, wondering where all that time went.

There are some things you can avoid which will help your day start on a good note they are:

STOP HITTING SNOOZE

It is advisable to train yourself to actually get up when your alarm goes off is so worth it. This is because every time you hit snooze and drift back to sleep, you start a new sleep cycle that will be interrupted in a few minutes anyway. Since that cycle will end before it’s truly finished, chances are you’ll feel even more tired when you wake up for good.

STOP TAKING LONG, HOT SHOWERS

Sure, standing under near-boiling water for 15 minutes is luxurious, but long, hot showers are a bit too relaxing for the morning. This type of shower will lower your heart rate and make you feel way more ready for a nap than an energetic start to the day. Instead, take a shorter shower verging on cool that will prep you for the hours ahead.

STOP CHECKING EMAILS

It doesn’t seem like there’d be any harm in a quick scroll through your new messages while in bed, but checking emails before you’ve gotten ready for the day is typically a waste of time—and a stressful one. Most attempts at “just checking in” morph into responding to things that definitely could’ve waited another 30 minutes, and getting worked up over everything you have to accomplish before having a chance to really wake up.

STOP CHECKING SOCIAL MEDIA

It is advisable to avoid checking social media first thing in the morning. A lot of people are guilty of this especially when you think is just an innocent click to quickly read a message or check a picture on Instagram, or other social media platforms, it often turns into hours and then you end up spending the whole day on the phone without achieving anything.

STOP STRESSING OVER YOUR OUTFIT

Fretting over what to wear is a massive morning time suck that can be totally avoided by just choosing what you want to wear the night before. And if you’re someone who dresses according to your mood, pull two outfits and go with whichever one you’re feeling more come 7 a.m. This one’s a game changer.

