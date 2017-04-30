Five top Habits of Happy Couples

When it comes to healthy relationships, there is no one-size-fits-all advice.

A good relationship is more than something we want—it’s something we need to be our happiest, healthiest, most productive selves. But at home or work, supportive, fulfilling relationships don’t come automatically.

A relationship requires work and commitment hence some habits when integrated into your daily life can make you have the best of it.

These habits help to build a continuous relationship and happy marriage:

Going to bed together

Going to bed together can help to build a connection as sleeping and waking together enables both partners to have discussions about their daily activities and also make plans together. There is something cozy about sliding under the covers together and drifting off to sleep.

Cultivate common interests.

It’s important to keep your own hobbies when you’re part of a couple, of course, because you want to stay true to yourself and not change your personality. But you and your partner can cultivate common interests without changing who either of you are, and it will make your relationship stronger as a result.

It is interesting to do things together, for example, if your partner loves reading, you can sometimes grab a book together, and share views.

Learn to trust and forgive eachother.

In order to have a happy relationship, learn to love and trust your partner. It’s so easy to fight over little things but in all forgiveness is key to having a happy home.

This attribute is important because you can give your partner another chance which sometimes is all they need to prove their love and commitment after a major fight which might have led to betrayal of your trust.

There will be no love in the relationship if both partners keep holding a grudge and finding it difficult to forgive.

Focus on what your partner does right, not wrong.

No one likes a nit-pick! Don’t chastise your partner every time you think they do something wrong. There are nice ways to inform someone if they hurt your feelings, or to correct them if they do something in a bad way.

Instead of yelling at your partner for breaking a plate, correct them and also thank them for whenever they give you a helping hand. Your partner will appreciate that you’re seeing the positive things they’re bringing to the relationship, and being more positive and complimentary will make you feel better than being negative all the time.

Say “I love you” and “Have a good day” every morning.

This is another greattip that makes a happy relationship. Saying sweet words to each other can go along way because whenever you are apart, those phrases when remembered will always make you feel happier.

whether it’s on the phone, when he leaves for work, when I run an errand. It makes you feel much happier, and is always a good note to end on when you go about your days.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment