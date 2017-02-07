'F**k That Man' - Drake Slams Donald Trump - The Herald Nigeria

Canadian rapper, Drake, born Aubrey Graham is just about fed up with the United States president, Donald Trump and has spoken up against him.

Drake joins the list of other celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Angelina Jolie, Robert De Niro, Madonna and others, who have spoken openly against the new United States President.

Drake, while performing at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, was in between his songs when he used the platform as a valid one to rant about the new US president, telling his audience; “it’s on us to keep this s**t together”.

He said: “Every day I wake up, I see all this bulls**t going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other.

“My proudest moment… if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places – and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music.

“And I just want you to understand if you ever thought for a second that any one man is going to tear this world apart you’re out of your motherfucking mind. It’s on us to keep this s**t together. F**k that man.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment