Robert Mugabe was ‘arrested’ this morning and overthrown as the President of Zimbabwe in a successful coup.

Mugabe was the leader of the African country for 37 years and was expected to rule until the day he died, but things have gone rather awry for the 93-year-old.

The South African Presidency have said that Mugabe is safe and that no harm has come to him.

He had granted an interview in 1980 shortly after ascending the country’s most powerful seat where he said he would not allow anyone to overthrow the government.

Watch the interview below.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related