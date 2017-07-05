Flashback: "Impeach Yaradua Now" - Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

In light of the current situation with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, an old report in which he called for the impeachment of predecessor, President Yar’Adua, has surfaced.

In it, Buhari was said to have declared that the only solution to the political uncertainty in the country is for the National Assembly to set machineries in motion for the impeachment of the then ailing President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Buhari had made the declaration while addressing members of the National Unity Forum (NUF) which had visited him in Kaduna.

The forum led by Alhaji Maigida Musa Abdu had been visiting notable northern leaders to seek their opinions on how best to handle what was called ‘the Yar’Adua mess’ and at the same time ensuring that the region does not lose out completely in the power equation, especially in the 2011 elections.

They had met with former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Muhammadu Dikko Yusuf, who had taken the occasion to call on the north to ensure that it produced ‘credible and acceptable replacement’ for Yar’Adua in 2011’s presidential election.

Buhari said that the Federal Executive Council must save the nation by declaring the president incapacitated which would have paved the way for his impeachment.

He added that Nigeria, would never have been in such a situation if the constitution had been respected and followed by the leadership of the country, insisting that the constitution has specific provisions on how an ailing president could be succeeded, even as he noted that the refusal by the FEC to respect and apply the constitutional provisions had led to the crisis in the country, the report concluded.

Leave a comment