Flavour Forced Me To Quit Music, Why We Broke Up - Singer's Ex-Fiancee Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour Nabania is one of the big names in the Nigerian music industry with fans both home and abroad. However, the musician who is well loved by man has been accused of cutting a music career short.

According to recent revelations, the singer who has been dubbed the king of highlife music in Nigeria with two baby mamas was sometimes ago engaged to one Beverly Oh, a Nigerian singer who had lived most of her life in America.

Beverly Oh who recently released a single titled ‘Hold Something’ has however revealed that the singer forced her to quit music after he got engaged to her.

Speaking to Naij.com Beverly Oh, Flavour Nabania’s ex revealed what happened between them leading to their split.

Read excerpts of Beverly Oh’s interview below:

How she met Flavour

My relationship with Flavour was a bittersweet one. I met him in 2012 when he performed at a show in Houston, Texas where I am from. 3 weeks after we met, he flew me to Nigeria, Enugu to be precise.

I met his parents and he proposed to me. I didn’t know why he was taking me to his parents so quickly at that time. My mum and aunts kept telling me to cover up and make sure I say yes ma, no ma and all that stuff. He proposed and I said yes.

How Naija girls had a plan for her man

One of the issues we had was the fact that he was based in Nigeria and I was based in the States. This was one of the things that allowed extra noise come into our relationship. We tried to spend time together, but if Naija girls have a plan for your man, they will follow through.

This is why I think women need to be close to her man because men are so weak!

How he wanted her to quit her music career

He said that I should quit my career because our relationship wouldn’t work if they were two stars in the relationship.

Why the relationship did not work

Our relationship did not work because of lies and deceit. I felt like we both made mistakes so I’m not going to put it all on him. Also when he started getting all the women pregnant, I couldn’t deal. I was like ‘hell no’.

