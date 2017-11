Flavor’s Babymama Sandra Okagbue has been spotted with a tiny tattoo in his name “Chinedu” on her arm, thereby revealing with tiny details that they are married.

Rumours has it that the duo are traditional married and live together with their daughter.

Sandra Okagbue was spotted at a party recently as she flaunted the new tatoo .

See photos below:

