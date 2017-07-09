Flood: Eko Disco announces power cut in Ikoyi, Victoria Island

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday announced that there would be power outage in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and its environs as the company’s injection substations and equipment submerged in the flood.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the company was having challenges in almost all its injection substations as a result of the flood from heavy rains on Saturday.

According to Idemudia, some of EKEDC transformers in the areas have been submerged.

The general manager said that the management of the company had directed that transmission be ‘deloaded’ in the affected areas for safety.

He said that the injection substations affected by the flood included Lekki Transmission Station, Agungi , Lekki, Ademola and Anifowoshe.

“Victoria Garden City, Water Front, Maroko and Oniru Injection Stations are completely out.

“We need to look at the extent of the effect of the flood on our equipment.

“However, we are presently working round the clock to restore supply to our esteemed customers,” he said.

Idemudia appealed to the customers to show understanding over the inconvenience the outage had caused. (NAN)

