Even as revelations surrounding the death of Tagbo Umeike continue to unravel, footage of Davido and his entourage assaulting a man have emerged online.

Tagbo’s autopsy warranted enough suspicion to re-invite David Adeleke whose stage name is Davido and members of his entourage back to the police station in Lion building, Lagos Island, for questioning.

Davido had been found to be inconsistent in his statements to the police, and the singer was invited back to the station to clear things up.

The vehicle which was used to dump Tagbo’s dead body at the General Hospital in Lagos was recorded on CCTV and traced to Davido’s home in Lagos. Also it was revealed that two of Davido’s friends Agbeje Olaoye and Idris Busari, along with an escort driver, Tunde Usutu accompanied the dead Tagbo and dumped him in his own vehicle at the Lagos hospital.

In light of recent occurring, a video of Davido and his entourage, beating up a man, in what looks to be a hotel in America has taken center stage.

Davido may have money, wealth and power but he would do well to rein in his youthful exuberance if he desires to have his life, love and freedom and not necessarily in that order.

The video:

