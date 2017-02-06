Football enthusiasts lambast FC IfeanyiUbah players’ performance despite victory over Rangers

A cross-section of football enthusiasts in Nnewi on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of FC IfeanyiUbah in spite of the club’s 1-0 defeat of Rangers International FC of Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nnewi-based Anambra Warriors score the lone goal from a penalty kick by Prince Aggrey.

The Warriors, who were largely on the defensive due to the Flying Antelopes’ firepower, had missed a poorly-taken penalty kick by Seka Pascal in the 45th minute.

One of the fans who spoke to NAN, Uchenna Okonkwo, blamed the team’s poor marksmanship on their high turn-over of players, saying this made them uncoordinated during the game.

“It’s a fact they won, but FC IfeanyiUbah don’t deserve it. Rangers played better.

“They are not playing like a team and the coach seems not to be in charge,” he said.

Another football enthusiast, who said he was simply Godwin, noted that the game was not interesting because of questionable calls by the referee.

Godwin called on the League Management Company (LMC) to take a closer look at those entrusted with handling games as they were not encouraging its development.

“The officiating was poor. So many questionable and unnecessary calls. I enjoy good football, no matter who is winning, but if it is like this in Europe, we won’t be spending time to watch their games.

“But the way people left the game here after the first half did not show that all is well. Even the penalty awarded the home team could not keep them back,” he said.

Coach of the Enugu-based Rangers side, Imama Amapakabo, on his part hailed the performance of his players, adding that they did their best.

Amapakabo however urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to monitor the performance of match officials.

“Some people are pulling the league back. The NFF should monitor games. I think the referee was responsible for FC IfeanyiUbah’s win,” he said.

On his part, coach Yaw Preko of FC IfeanyiUbah called on his team’s supporters to get behind the team as they needed their support.

Preko said what was important was getting the maximum three points in a game against the competition’s defending champion.(NAN)

