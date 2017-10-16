A 38-year old Indonesian Super League Outfit Persela, Goalkeeper, Choirul Huda, have passed on after he reportedly collided with defender, Ramon Rodriguez towards the end of the first half against Semen Padang.

The popular goalkeeper who hailed from Lamongan, was unconscious, after the incident and had to be rushed out to the Regional General hospital by the Medics.

Huda had rushed out of his line to smoother an attacking move by the opposition was unable to avoid the defender, who was rushing back to clear his lines.

The goalkeeper who made his debut for Persula in 1999, and became a regular fixture, was declared dead by 5pm local time, surrounded by his teammates.

Persela head coach Aji Santoso confirmed afterwards that he had died at the hospital and said his passing had impacted the team hugely.

‘All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died.

‘The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body.’

Dr Zaki Mubarok, of the Lamongan General Hospital, said: ‘He was just brought to the hospital still breathing, but he was lifeless at around 17:00.

‘Through our analysis, it was due to collision in the head and neck.’

