Football referees to commence fitness test, Dec. 4

Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) has fixed Dec. 4 for the commencement of fitness test for referees and match assessors nationwide.

The test is to be conducted at the National Stadium in Abuja.

The General-Secretary of the NRA, Moroof Oluwa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Oluwa said the fitness test was imperative for healthier and better officiating of matches.

He said that the physical test, which would be preceded by medical tests, would be done in batches of north and south groups.

“All Premier League referees from the southern states are to report for medical test on Dec. 3; undertake physical test on Dec. 4 and seminar on Dec. 5 and Dec.6.

“Northern states would do their medical test on Dec.5 and undertake physical fitness test on Dec. 6 while seminar would be Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 for them,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Nigeria Football Federation had postponed the fitness test, scheduled earlier for Nov. 6 indefinitely on medical grounds.

