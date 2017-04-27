 Footballer, Ahmed Musa And His New Girlfriend Release Stunning Photos - The Herald Nigeria

Footballer, Ahmed Musa And His New Girlfriend Release Stunning Photos

Nigerian Super Eagles footballer and Leicester City’s star, Ahmed Musa is set to marry his new girlfriend, Juliet.

Recall that the footballer was reported to have separated and subsequently divorced his wife and mother of two, Jamila over her disagreement on him taking a second wife.

According to family sources, trouble started in the footballer’s house after his ex-wife, Jamila saw a social media comment which he dropped on Juliet’s Instagram page which reads “My Queen”.

Jamila was later reported to have complained to the police about Ahmed Musa leading to his arrest by the London police although sources within the footballer’s family claimed the arrest had nothing to do with domestic violence.

The father of two is however reported by Linda Ikeji’s blog to be planning his wedding with the Lagos beauty on or before July 1, 2017.

See photos below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“The nuclear arms race is like two sworn enemies standing waist deep in gasoline, one with three matches, the other with five.”
- Carl Sagan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar