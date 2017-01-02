 Foreign man sets Instagram abuzz after he openly declares his love for Bobrisky - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Foreign man sets Instagram abuzz after he openly declares his love for Bobrisky

An unknown man has got many people talking on social media after openly declaring his undying love for Bobrisky.

The man wrote to popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, asking to be connected to the controversial and self-acclaimed Snapchat king, Bobrisky.

According to the unnamed man, he works with America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and lives in the USA, but frequents Nigeria a lot.

However, many Nigerian social media users have accused Bobrisky of writing the post himself insisting that he just wants some cheap publicity.

