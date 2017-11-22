FOREX: Shippers advise farmers to use dry ports

Mr Hassan Bello, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), on Wednesday advised farmers to explore the availability of the newly-established dry ports in parts of the country to boost and espouse their local products to the international markets.

Bello gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the new ports, in all the six geo-political zones, were among the facilities put in place to help local farmers espouse their products to the international community.

“It is pertinent for our farmers to add value to their produce and make them acceptable to international standard to attract foreign exchange.

“These six dry ports were established with economic interest in mind; therefore it is in the interest of the local producers to harness the opportunities available in the export sector and make the nation’s hinterland a hub of some sort.

“We are targeting huge exports from the ports to change the import orientation of Nigerians,’’ Bello said.

He said that efforts were being made to link all the dry ports by rail to make for easy transportation(NAN)

