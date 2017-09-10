Former Super Eagles coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has filed for divorce from his wife of many years, Madam Abiona, at the Ibadan Customary Grade C Court sitting in Mapo.

The 79-year-old veteran coach cited stubbornness and violence as the reasons he wants the divorce to be granted.

According to the Nation, the president of the court, Chief Odunade Adewuyi told the wife about the allegations leveled against her and asked if she would like the divorce to go through to which she answered in the negative saying that she did not understand why the allegations were made against her.

Asking the wife whether she wants to stay in the marriage or not the court said; “If his (Onigbinde) prayers are heard by the court, do you think the marriage should not be dissolved? Which steps did you take after your husband complained about these allegations? Does he like your attitude? Let us say you are the husband and your wife says he doesn’t want something, won’t you know?”

To which the wife answered; “He said he doesn’t like it. He said I’m violent, but it is not so. I called the first child and told him about it. Also, I told my child and my husband’s elder brother. Our children went to beg him but he refused.”

