Former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, shared money to traders when he led PDP’s campaign for Anambra State Governorship election at the market on October 18.

The Governor cheered the traders to vote for his candidate and former Secretary to the State Government, Oseloka Obaze.

Oseloka Obaze would be looking to unseat Mr. Obiano as governor.

Below are photos of Peter Obi’s at his market campaign;

