Former IG-P donates learning materials to 160 students

Former Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) Hafiz Ringim has donated learning materials to 160 students in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Information Officer in charge of Ringim Local Government Council, Malam Muttaka Ahmad, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Malam Kabiru Garba, presented the materials to the Education Secretary of the council, Alhaji Sumaila Muhammad, on behalf of the former IG-P, he said.

He explained that the benefiting students were from Katutu, Sabongida, Galadanci and Islamiyya and Junior Secondary Schools.

Ahmad said that Garba pointed out that the gesture was part of the former IG-P’s efforts to develop education at the grassroots.

The spokesperson added that the education secretary and NUT Chairman of the council, Mr Auwal Magaji, commended Ringim for the gesture.

They noted that donation would boost literacy in the area. (NAN)

